Wayne Rooney breaks Sir Bobby Charlton scoring record with late United equaliser

Wayne Rooney moved past Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United's outright all-time highest scorer on Saturday as he netted his 250th goal for the club in the Premier League clash with Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium.

A fortnight on from his early effort in the FA Cup win over Reading, which put him alongside Charlton at the top of the list on 249 United goals, Rooney became the sole record-holder by netting a stoppage-time free-kick against the Potters.

The 31-year-old United and England skipper - who surpassed Charlton as his country's all-time top scorer in 2015 - curled the effort past Lee Grant into the top corner to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side.

Rooney told Sky Sports after the game: "(It means) a hell of a lot.

"It's difficult at the moment to be over-pleased because of the result - two points dropped - but in the grand scheme of things it's a huge honour for me.

"It's something I never expected when I joined the club but I'm really proud and hopefully there's a lot more to come."

For what was his 546th competitive United appearance, Rooney had come off the bench in the 67th minute as a replacement for Juan Mata, whose own goal had out Stoke 1-0 up in the 19th.

Rooney did not made much of an impact thereafter - until he stepped up to take the free-kick from the left, just outside the box, in the fourth minute of added time.

After sweeping the ball into the net in superb style, he celebrated in a fairly restrained manner, only briefly embracing his team-mates as he ran back to the halfway line, presumably as he thought there was still time for United to win the contest.

Meanwhile, Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson were among those in the stands applauding the historic moment.