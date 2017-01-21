Mario Balotelli claims Bastia fans racially abused him

Nice striker Mario Balotelli claims he was racially abused during Friday night's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Bastia.

The 26-year-old Italy forward, who moved to the Cote d'Azur from Liverpool last summer, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to say he was subjected to "monkey noise" throughout the encounter.

He posted a plain black image alongside the message: "Yesterday the result against Bastia was right.. we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too, but I have a question for French people..

"Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise 'uh uh' for the whole game and no one of the 'commissions discipline' say nothing? So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia?

"Football is an amazing sport.. those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible!"

He signed off with the words "A true shame" in Italian and French.

Nice shared Balotelli's post on their official Twitter account.

The French League and French Football Federation have not yet commented.

Balotelli has been a key player for Nice this season, scoring eight league goals for Lucien Favre's high-flying side.

Nice moved back to the top of the standings with Friday's result - a point clear of Monaco, who host Lorient on Sunday afternoon.