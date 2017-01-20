Tom Arscott 'extremely disappointed' by Sale exit

Tom Arscott says he is "extremely disappointed" with the outcome of Sale Sharks' disciplinary hearing that saw his contract terminated by the Aviva Premiership club.

Arscott was sacked by Sale after he allegedly leaked information to Premiership rivals Bristol.

Thje 29-year-old wing had been suspended by the club since January 4, three days after Bristol beat Sale 24-23 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Bristol said earlier this week that Arscott met his brother Luke - a Bristol player - at the club's hotel on New Year's Eve.

But the west country club also insisted that "nothing of any sporting value" was passed on to coaching staff and that they were "entirely confident we have not acted in a way that is against the spirit and values of rugby."

A complaint made by Sale relating "to the passing of information to the opposition team" is currently being investigated by the Rugby Football Union.

In a statement released through the Rugby Players' Association, Arscott said: "While I am extremely disappointed with the outcome of the club's internal disciplinary hearing, I would like to thank those that have supported me through the process to date.

"This has been a very difficult time for myself and my family, and I will consult with my advisors before considering my next steps.

"In the meantime, I will co-operate fully and willingly with the ongoing RFU investigation and will not be making further comment until this has been concluded."

The RPA added that it will "continue to provide support and legal assistance to Tom."

Sale suspended Arscott, who joined the club from London Welsh in 2013 and is a former Bristol player, after his team-mates expressed concerns to Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond.

When Diamond was questioned about the situation on Tuesday this week, he revealed that Arscott had been suspended.

"We investigated it internally and we are going through a disciplinary, and under the regulations, we have to report it (to the RFU), so we did that," Diamond said.

When then asked how disruptive it had been for the rest of his squad, Diamond, whose side have lost their last 10 matches in all competitions, added: "The squad are galvanised.

"They came to me with the problem. I knew nothing about it. And I reacted to that - senior players coming to me.

"I think if you do your own analysis, you probably don't need the information, because teams do the same most weeks. 'But in the same breath, I think there is an element of trust you need, and loyalty.

"I think when you sign a professional contract, team information is sacrosanct to the team's performance and that can't be discussed, certainly with opposition teams. I think that is the top and bottom of it."

Neither Arscott brother played in the game, with Tom not included in Sale's 23-man squad and Luke an unused replacement in Bristol's.

In Bristol's statement read out by head coach Mark Tainton on Tuesday, the club said it was "entirely comfortable" they had done nothing wrong.

Tainton said: "From what we are aware, we are entirely comfortable that Bristol Rugby have done nothing wrong.

"Tom Arscott and Luke Arscott met on New Year's Eve at the team hotel, which is not unusual for family living in different parts of the country to meet up.

"Following the conversation between the brothers, nothing was said or passed to the Bristol coaches of any sporting value, nor did it change the strategy in which we approached the game in any way, shape or form.

"As a club, we are entirely confident we have not acted in a way that is against the spirit and values of rugby."