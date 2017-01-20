Former Australia player Geoff Toovey lands Bradford job

Former Australia international and Manly boss Geoff Toovey has been appointed as head coach of Bradford.

The appointment of Toovey, who was in charge of Manly from 2012 to 2015, was announced at a press conference at Odsal fronted by new owners Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe.

"Geoff has agreed terms with us to become our head coach," Lowe said. " He's a proven and uncompromising coach and such a good leader. He will be an exciting addition."

Lowe also announced the appointment of former England international Leon Pryce as captain on his return to the club.

Pryce will lead the team for the first time when Bradford play Huddersfield in a pre-season friendly at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Leon's leadership is very obvious to us," said Lowe, who revealed the club will have a total of 26 players after agreeing deals with replacements for the 11 who have left the old club.

Toovey, 47, a member of Australia's 2005 World Cup-winning team, is expected to arrive in England by the end of next week and, in the meantime, backroom coach Leigh Beattie will prepare the team for Sunday's game.

Lowe confirmed the new Bradford club will still be known as the Bulls and announced Jas Athwal, deputy lieutenant of West Yorkshire, as the new chairman.

"It was a big surprise when Graham and Andrew asked but I've been in Bradford for over 50 years and it's a big honour," Athwal said. "I'm proud to accept."

Toovey, who coached the Sea Eagles in their 2012 World Club Challenge defeat by Leeds at Headingley and guided them to the 2013 NRL Grand Final, will have just over a week to prepare the Bulls for their opening Kingstone Press Championship match at Hull KR.

Bradford will start the season on minus 12 points following the decision of the administrators to place the old club into liquidation which means Toovey is likely to find himself in a relegation fight.

He said in a statement: "I'd like to thank Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe for offering me this opportunity to come over to the UK and coach the Bulls.

"I understand how tough it has been for everyone attached to the club but this is our time now to turn things around and get Bradford back to where they belong - playing entertaining rugby league.

"I'm really excited about this role and can't wait to start getting things together at the Bulls."