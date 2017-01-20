Finger injury leaves England opener Alex Hales doubtful for third ODI in India

England batsman Alex Hales will undergo an X-ray on arrival in Kolkata after injuring the little finger on his right hand.

Hales sustained the injury in the field during Thursday's defeat in the second one-day international, diving to attempt to catch centurion Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The opener wore a sling on his right arm as he arrived with the team at Bhubaneswar airport and will be assessed when England land at their next destination.

Should he be ruled out of Sunday's third and final ODI, England have Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow in reserve.

Meanwhile, England have been fined by the International Cricket Council for a slow over-rate during the second ODI.

Skipper Eoin Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence after his side were found to be one over short of their target and he was fined 20 per cent of his match fee.

Morgan's team-mates also received 10 per cent fines.