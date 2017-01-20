Dan Keatings retires from gymnastics

Great Britain gymnast Dan Keatings has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 27-year-old, a two-time European pommel horse champion who won gold on the apparatus at Glasgow's 2014 Commonwealth Games while representing Scotland, released a statement via his official Twitter account.

Keatings, who also won world all-around silver in 2009 and got married last year, said: "After much consideration, I have decided to call time on my gymnastics career.

"I've had a long and successful career but I have only achieved what I have achieved due to support from my family, coaches, team-mates and the many friends I have made on my journey.

"I feel really lucky to have represented Great Britain and Scotland at the highest level and I take away with me so many great memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"Gymnastics will always be part of me but for now I need to kick back, eat a few takeaways, drink some beers and spend some time with the wife!"