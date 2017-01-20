facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Dan Keatings retires from gymnastics

Great Britain gymnast Dan Keatings has announced his retirement from the sport.

Daniel Keatings, pictured with his Commonwealth pommel horse gold medal, has retired from gymnastics
Daniel Keatings, pictured with his Commonwealth pommel horse gold medal, has retired from gymnastics

The 27-year-old, a two-time European pommel horse champion who won gold on the apparatus at Glasgow's 2014 Commonwealth Games while representing Scotland, released a statement via his official Twitter account.

Keatings, who also won world all-around silver in 2009 and got married last year, said: "After much consideration, I have decided to call time on my gymnastics career.

"I've had a long and successful career but I have only achieved what I have achieved due to support from my family, coaches, team-mates and the many friends I have made on my journey.

"I feel really lucky to have represented Great Britain and Scotland at the highest level and I take away with me so many great memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"Gymnastics will always be part of me but for now I need to kick back, eat a few takeaways, drink some beers and spend some time with the wife!"