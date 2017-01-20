Britain's Alex Thomson finishes second in the Vendee Globe yacht race

British sailor Alex Thomson has finished runner-up in the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race after a colossal battle with Armel Le Cleac'h.

The eighth edition of single-handed offshore racing's ultimate test was won by the Frenchman on Thursday afternoon in a record time of 74 days, three hours and 35 minutes.

That smashed the race record set by Francois Gabart four years ago by three days, 22 hours and 41 minutes - a time Thomson also bettered when crossing the line on Friday morning.

The Hugo Boss skipper, who was third four years ago, finished in 75 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes, with equipment issues eventually seeing him fall short in his quest to become the first non-French winner of the Vendee Globe.

Le Cleac'h had been in front since early December but Thomson chipped away at the lead and on Monday broke the world record for the greatest distance sailed solo in 24 hours, notching up 536.8 miles.

The 42-year-old continued to hunt down Le Cleac'h only to concede that victory was unlikely on Wednesday as the wind instruments on his 60ft race boat Hugo Boss had prevented the yacht's autopilot working properly and him from sleeping for days.

It saw Thomson the gap to Le Cleac'h grow, with the British sailor eventually reaching Les Sables d'Olonne at around 7.40am on Friday, having set sail on the mammoth race on November 6.