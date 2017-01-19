Nicole Cooke to assist MPs with doping inquiry

Nicole Cooke is the latest big name from British cycling to be asked to give evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's investigation into doping in sport.

The 2008 Olympic and World champion will appear before the panel of MPs by video link on Tuesday, January 24.

Cooke, who retired from competitive cycling in 2013, is expected to cover issues raised at the committee's session in December with Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford, British Cycling president Bob Howden and former GB cycling team technical director Shane Sutton.

Those three were called before the panel to answer questions about therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) - doctors' notes for athletes to use drugs that would otherwise be banned because of their performance-enhancing effects - and an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within British Cycling and Team Sky.

That investigation started in October after Russian hackers stole personal data from the World Anti-Doping Agency that revealed Sir Bradley Wiggins was given TUEs for a powerful anti-inflammatory drug before his biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, including his victory in the 2012 Tour de France.

Wiggins and Team Sky, the team he rode for between 2010 and 2015, have repeatedly said the three TUEs were granted for sound medical reasons.

But three weeks after the TUEs were revealed, another storm erupted when the Daily Mail reported that a mystery package was delivered to Team Sky's doctor on the final day of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, a week-long stage race in France.

This allegation, the team's unsuccessful attempts to explain that it could not have happened and then weeks of refusing to answer questions about it, ultimately led to Brailsford telling the committee that the package contained fluimucil, a decongestant Wiggins needed to clear his chest.

Writing in The Guardian shortly after the most highly-charged meeting of the CMS committee in memory, Cooke expressed her surprise that a cheap drug, "available over the counter in any of eight pharmacies located within 5km" of the Dauphine's finish line, was the cause of more than two months of fevered speculation.

The 33-year-old Welsh star, who retired from competitive cycling in 2013, also wondered why the drug had to be hand-delivered from British Cycling's medical store in Manchester by GB women's team coach Simon Cope, who then turned around and went home.

"It was an answer that raised even more questions than we had before, especially now we know Simon Cope spent two days travelling to deliver it," wrote Cooke.

"Why did the top management deem it acceptable to use the publicly funded national women's team road manager, Simon Cope, in the role of a basic courier?"

Cooke, a 10-time British road race champion, then explained how she had to persuade Cope to organise a training camp for the women's team ahead of that year's world championships, only for Sutton to reject the idea.

"Nothing was put in its place and so the women went to another world championships without having conducted a single team camp - n eedless to say our team preparation was insufficient," she added.

With this in mind, the MPs are also likely to ask Cooke about the treatment of women in cycling.

The CMS committee has been investigating doping in sport ever since 2015, when The Sunday Times published a series of reports about world athletics governing body the IAAF's apparent failure to follow up on years of suspicious blood tests by leading athletes.

Since then the committee has heard evidence from IAAF president Lord Coe, UKAD chairman David Kenworthy and WADA president Sir Craig Reedie among others.