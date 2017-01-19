Liam Plunkett replaces Adil Rashid as England bowl first in second ODI in India

England dropped spinner Adil Rashid and recalled seamer Liam Plunkett as they won the toss and chose to bowl in the second one-day international against India in Cuttack.

Rashid struggled for length in both warm-up matches and last week's series opener, when he bowled just five overs and conceded 50 runs.

England will be happy to wait for the chance to see their rebalanced attack in action at the Barabati Stadium after Eoin Morgan called correctly and denied opposite number Virat Kohli the chance to mastermind another chase.

Kohli made 122 in Pune as the hosts hunted down a target of 351 with three wickets and 11 balls to spare.