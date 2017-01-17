Sale winger Tom Arscott suspended over alleged information leak

Sale have suspended winger Tom Arscott over the alleged leak of information to Bristol that is being investigated by the Rugby Football Union.

It emerged on Monday the RFU was investigating a complaint made by Sale regarding the "passing of information to the opposition team" ahead of the Aviva Premiership match against Bristol at the AJ Bell Stadium on New Year's Day, which the hosts lost 24-23.

On Tuesday Bristol, in a statement on the situation read out by head coach Mark Tainton, confirmed their former player Arscott met his brother Luke, part of the current squad, at the team hotel on New Year's Eve but insisted "nothing of any sporting value" was subsequently passed on to coaching staff.

The Ashton Gate outfit had already released a statement the previous evening which said they "are absolutely confident of no wrongdoing" and "will fully cooperate with the investigation."

When Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond was asked about the matter on Tuesday, he revealed Tom Arscott has been suspended since January 4, and the north west club are now awaiting further news from the RFU.

Diamond said: "We investigated it internally and we are going through a disciplinary, and under the regulations, we have to report it (to the RFU), so we did that yesterday.

"It's now in the hands of the RFU."

While he declined to discuss the specifics of the case, Diamond said he had not come across anything like it in his time in rugby.

And he added: "I think if you do your own analysis, you probably don't need the information, because teams do the same most weeks.

"But in the same breath, I think there's an element of trust you need, and loyalty. And we'll see where that's at.

"I think when you sign a professional contract, team information is sacrosanct to the team's performance and that can't be discussed, certainly with opposition teams.

"I think that is the top and bottom of it.

"I think it's worded (in contracts), words to that effect, that the passing of information is forbidden."

Diamond, speaking at a media session ahead of his side's Champions Cup match against Scarlets on Saturday, also said there was "no suggestion" from Sale that Bristol had asked one brother to get information from the other.

Reading out Bristol's statement on Tuesday at a press conference, footage of which was posted on their official Facebook page, Tainton said: ''We are aware of Sale contacting the RFU with regards to their complaint. We have yet to hear from RFU about this.

''From what we are aware, we are entirely comfortable that Bristol Rugby have done nothing wrong.

''Tom Arscott and Luke Arscott met on New Year's Eve at the team hotel, which is not unusual, for family living in different parts of the country to meet up.

''Following the conversation between the brothers, nothing was said or passed to the Bristol coaches of any sporting value, nor did it change the strategy in which we approached the game in any way, shape or form.

''As a club, we are entirely confident we have not acted in a way that is against the spirit and values of rugby.

''We are disappointed in how this episode has been handled so publicly, especially considering there has been no contact from Sale Sharks to date.''

Asked how Luke Arscott had handled the situation, Tainton said: ''Luke has carried on training.

''He has trained today and we believe Luke has done nothing wrong.

''He has met his brother the night before the game which, as I said earlier, many players do on away matches or home matches. We're more than happy for them to meet up beforehand and have a conversation.''

Neither of the Arscott brothers played in the match. Tom was not included in Sale's 23-man squad, while Luke was an unused replacement for Bristol.