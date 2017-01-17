Jonnie Peacock sets sights on world record

Double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock is targeting a world record - but admits he faces a fight to do it.

The 23-year-old, who won Rio gold in the T44 100metres last summer, is eyeing further success at the World ParaAthletics Championships in London this year.

Peacock's personal best of 10.81sec is just 0.2sec off Richard Browne's world record, which the American set in 2015.

Peacock set his PB while defending his title at the Paralympics in Brazil and believes the record is within reach in London.

"It was in the grasp last year," he told Press Association Sport.

"When it comes to world records all it comes down to is conditions, you have to have the right surface and conditions. It will come, we just have to wait for that perfect race to come.

"I'm confident the record will fall, whether it's me or someone else, as it's an incredibly talented field and everyone is going to start running fast.

"I try to execute a good race and if you do that the time will come. Things are going well. Hopefully we'll be in the right situation when it comes to it."

The World ParaAthletics Championships will run between July 14 and 23 at the Olympic Stadium, with the IAAF World Championships starting on August 4.

It is the first time both events have been held in the same city and Peacock believes it will continue to raise the profile of Paralympic sport.

"It's one of the biggest events we have and it's back in this country. It'll really take another step on and the Paralympics now will progress even further thanks to our home country," he said.

"It's getting there, they are coming closer. We are starting to look at it as more of an elite sport and that's how I want it to be."

Peacock was speaking at the launch of an the official schools programme which will give 250,000 children in London the opportunity to attend the Championships.

"It's a chance to be involved in history," he said. "We all look back at London 2012 and people who didn't go wish they did and those who did, the memory will live with them forever."

London schools, apply now for your tickets to the World Para Athletics Championships. Visit: london2017athletics.com/schools Apply before 20.17pm 10 February 2017