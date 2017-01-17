High-profile New Zealand owners for new Bradford club

New Zealanders Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe have confirmed they are the owners of Bradford's new rugby league club.

Chalmers, a former chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League, and ex-Wigan and Kiwis coach Lowe got the nod from the Rugby Football League on Friday to form a new club to continue in the 2017 Kingstone Press Championship, although their identity was kept under wraps.

The pair flew in on Monday from New Zealand and met a 25-strong group of players, interim management and coaching staff and on Tuesday afternoon confirmed their intention to sign replacements for the eight players who have so far secured new clubs.

Chalmers said: "I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to create what we hope will be a strong and stable club in Bradford. The history and tradition of rugby league in this great city is something we are both very aware of."

The new owners gave no indication in their statement about the position of head coach Rohan Smith but the 35-year-old Australian appeared to confirm via Twitter that he will not be part of the new club.

"Thanks @BfdBullsSG @BullsTrust @OfficialBullsRL fans for everything," he posted. "The club has been special since I was 14 & that won't change."

Smith, son of former Bulls coach Brian Smith and nephew of Warrington boss Tony Smith, joined Bradford last May on a three-year contract but, along with the entire playing staff, was made redundant on January 3 when the club was placed into liquidation.

Former England international Leon Pryce, who returned to his home-town club after leaving Hull at the end of last season, is expected to take on the coaching reins.

Bradford, the four-time Super League champions, spent seven weeks in administration before going out of business and the RFL have been criticised for their handling of the long drawn-out saga.

Chalmers, who was involved in Marwan Koukash's takeover of Salford four years ago, said the club will honour the near 1,000 season tickets purchased by fans before the club entered into administration - for the third time in four years - on November 14.

"We are under no illusion of the enormity of the task that is ahead of us and that it is our job to win the trust of supporters and deliver a club that they are proud of," said Chalmers, who registered "Bradford Bulls 2017 Limited" at Companies House last Friday.

"One of our first commitments to the RFL was that all season tickets for the 2017 season that have already been purchased by Bradford Bulls supporters would be honoured by the new club.

"We understand that there has been some criticism of the process and others are of course entitled to their view but I want to make clear that at every stage the RFL have provided us with the detail and scrutiny that we expected for such an important decision."

Bradford will start the season - less than three weeks away - with a 12-point deduction and a reduced central funding of just £15,000 but Lowe, 70, said he hopes to tie up the remaining players on full-time deals within 48 hours.

"We do not see this as a quick fix and we will work through the immediate issue of offering full-time playing contracts to the team," Lowe said.

"This is expected to be accomplished in the next 48 hours and following that we will look at bolstering the playing squad as necessary to replace those players who have secured contracts elsewhere."

Chalmers added: "We are both really excited about the strength of the high performance academy and the long-term pathway opportunities that flow from this.

"We understand that this is a frustrating time for fans who want to know what is happening but I can assure you that we are working long hours with all interested parties to cover a lot of ground. We are aware of the hunger for information and we will update our position on a daily basis as and when we are able.

"A lot of work is required in a short space of time and we anticipate a lot of exciting announcements to follow in the coming days and weeks."