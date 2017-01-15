Thomas ties 54-hole record on PGA Tour to take seven shot lead in Hawaii

Justin Thomas tied the 54-hole record on the PGA Tour as he stretched his lead in the Sony Open in Hawaii to seven shots with a blemish-free five under par 65 on Saturday.

Thomas became the youngest man in PGA Tour history to record a sub-60 round with an opening 59 in Honolulu before following it up with 64 on Friday for the lowest 36-hole total of all-time.

And he moved into the record books for a third day in a row as, despite his worst round of the week, a fifth birdie of the day on the final hole took him to 22 under par overall to go into the final day in a commanding position.

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is Thomas' nearest challenger after matching his fellow American's third-round 65, while England's Justin Rose is among three players on 14 under par.

Thomas, who led by five overnight, made eight straight pars before opening his birdie account on the par-five ninth, while he picked up further shots at the 10th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

He had made eagles on the 18th on Thursday and Friday although a putt from near 14 feet gave him a birdie in his first round of the week without a bogey.

"I was really happy to go bogey-free, that was a big goal of mine," Thomas - who won the SBS Tournament of Champions, also in Hawaii last week - told the PGA Tour's official website.

"I had a couple of saves but it was pretty easy, I was putting it in position off the tee. I just need to get a good night's rest and come out here and try and do it again."

Johnson also went bogey-free at Waialae Country Club, with birdies at the sixth, ninth, 10th, 12th and 18th, while Rose made a third round 66 to sit alongside American pair Gary Woodland and Hudson Swafford in a tie for third.

Scotland's Russell Knox is a shot further back as is Kevin Kisner, who missed a putt from nine feet for eagle on the last that would have given him a round of 59. He instead tapped in for birdie for a 60.