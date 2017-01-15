Sevilla score twice late on as Real Madrid suffer first defeat in nine months

Sevilla striker Stevan Jovetic struck in added time to end Real Madrid's record-breaking unbeaten run with a dramatic 2-1 victory in LaLiga.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 67th-minute penalty looked like extending Real's sensational run without losing in all competitions to 41 matches, but two goals in the closing stages handed the visitors defeat for the first time since April 2016.

Sergio Ramos' own goal gifted his former club a route back into the game with five minutes remaining before substitute Jovetic fired home in the second minute of stoppage time to send the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan into raptures.

Real's lead at the top of the table is now down to a point, albeit with a game in hand over second-placed Sevilla, but the nature of the defeat could derail Zinedine Zidane's previously unflappable troops.

Los Blancos set their Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten on their last trip to Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the Copa del Rey.

That game was overshadowed by Ramos' celebrations in front of the home fans after his 'Panenka' penalty but the former Sevilla defender, booed on his every touch on Sunday, and his Madrid team-mates left the field in shock this time round.

Ronaldo, rested in midweek, lined up his first free-kick after seven minutes and crashed it into the wall while Ramos got on the end of a corner but failed to direct his header on target.

Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi was a constant menace in the middle of the park and his harassing of Raphael Varane allowed Samir Nasri the chance to line up a shot at goal from 20 yards, which he lashed over.

At the other end Ronaldo was still finding his range, as was proved by a tame left-footed shot from just inside the box after 25 minutes which Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico gathered down to his left.

Ronaldo wasted his best first-half chance after 39 minutes from Karim Benzema's low cross. The Portugal forward failed to connect properly on the stretch and the ball rolled harmlessly wide of the post.

Sevilla began the second half on the front foot and Franco Vazquez forced Keylor Navas into a smart save with a side-footed effort inside the opening minute.

Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appealed for a penalty after a clumsy Vazquez challenge moments later, to no avail, while Navas was again tested down low to his right by a rasping Wissam Ben Yedder drive after 54 minutes.

A scramble in the Sevilla box just after the hour mark presented Benzema with a glorious chance to break the deadlock but the France striker lashed over from eight yards.

It was to matter little in the 67th minute, though, as Dani Carvajal, who capitalised on a mistake by Sergio Escudero, was adjudged to have been brought down in the box by the onrushing Rico.

After a skirmish between the two sets of players following the awarding of the penalty, Ronaldo stepped up to score his 12th LaLiga goal of the season.

Sevilla rallied in an effort to find an equaliser and they found it with five minutes remaining as Pablo Sarabia's cross was headed into his own net by Ramos.

There was still time for more drama and former Manchester City striker Jovetic - who also scored in Thursday's cup clash in his first match since joining on loan from Inter Milan - delivered it with a curling right-footed effort, which Navas should have kept out.