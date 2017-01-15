Johanna Konta: Experience has helped me mature as a player

Johanna Konta describes her tennis career as maturing like a fine wine but the British number one's champagne moment may still be yet to come.

Konta heads into the Australian Open not just with an outside chance of claiming her first grand slam title but as one of the favourites in an highly unpredictable women's draw.

She is, after all, the form player here after bulldozing her way to a second WTA title last week in Sydney, brushing aside the resurgent Eugenie Bouchard and then world number three Agnieszka Radwanska in the final.

Konta's triumph means she will move inside the world's top 10, to ninth, when the rankings refresh on Monday, two years after starting a season 150th and having never gone past the first round of a major tournament.

"I believe I have matured," Konta said.

"I believe I've gotten better at reinvesting the experiences and the lessons that I've learned throughout the years and actually putting them into the situations that I face on the match court.

"I think that has made me a better competitor. But again, I think things like that also take time, like a good wine, so I think it was just about accumulating experiences."

Konta certainly has fond memories of her last experience in Melbourne, where she reached the semi-finals 12 months ago before falling to eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

Both Kerber, however, and number two seed Serena Williams have made unconvincing starts to the year, opening up the possibility for the likes of Konta to take advantage.

"It is special to come back here," Konta said. "I'm actually really enjoying also having dinners where I had some of my favourite places where I went last year.

"I'm just really happy that I'm here, I'm healthy, and I'm enjoying playing. That's what I'm looking forward to, just to compete."

Konta's form is all the more remarkable given the upheaval she has endured off the court.

The death of her mind mentor Juan Coto towards the end of last year was followed by a split with Esteban Carril, the Spanish coach had overseen her rise into the elite.

She replaced Carril with Belgian Wim Fissette, who had previously worked with Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka, and who will be courtside for her opening match against Kirsten Flipkens on Tuesday.

"I guess we're doing well together," Konta said, smiling.

"But more than that, I'm enjoying learning from him. He comes with just an incredible amount of experience on the tour with some of the best players in the game.

"I'm really keeping my ears open and trying to be a sponge, really just trying to absorb as much as I can from him.

"We've only recently just started, so we're also learning more and more about each other.

"I think he's a very calm individual, but he's also quite funny, so we're having a good time."

Flipkens beat Konta in three sets when they met at Monterrey last year and the 31-year-old represents a tricky first hurdle in a fiendish section of the draw.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge, the opportunity to play her again," Konta said.

"She's a great player. She's a Wimbledon semi-finalist. She's been around the tour for a long time and that's by no accident."

Three British players will be in action on Monday as Sir Andy Murray takes on Ukraine's Illya Marchenko and Aljaz Bedene faces 36-year-old Victor Estrella Burgos from the Dominican Republic.

Dan Evans, who also enjoyed success in Sydney by finishing runner-up, starts against Argentinian Facundo Bagnis.