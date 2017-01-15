England captain Eoin Morgan rues letting India off hook in first ODI

Eoin Morgan rated England "odds on" favourites after taking four early wickets in the first one-day international against India but had not reckoned on twin hundreds from the peerless Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav.

Morgan did not count his chickens when the tourists posted 350 for seven - their highest ever score against India - in Pune, but by the time the chase had slumped to 63 for four he had his side well ahead of the game.

The limited-overs parameters are shifting by the series, though, and in Kohli India have a colossus capable of besting almost any equation when the mood takes him.

Kohli showed nerves of steel and glorious technique on his way to 122 - his 27th ODI century - and found a perfect ally in Jadhav, the hometown favourite who hammered 120 in just 76 deliveries.

Between them they put on 200 in 24.3 overs, broke the back of the target and set up a three-wicket win.

"Going into the second half we weren't thinking India were out of the game but at four down we're thinking 'we're odds on here'," Morgan said.

"I think it hurts more because we had them 63 for four. That's what hurts the most.

"We were right into the middle order. Virat was still in but we had one end to bowl at.

"We certainly didn't expect Jadhav to come out and play like that, but credit to him. To strike it from ball one and give us no chances, you take your hat off to him."

Kohli is not just world cricket's most formidable chaser - of this or, arguably, any other generation - he has also been consistent thorn in England's side.

He piled on 655 at an average of more than 100 in the Test series before Christmas and looks ready to cash in again against the white-ball unit.

Morgan, as with Alastair Cook before him, was ultimately left clutching at straws as he assessed Kohli's contribution.

"There is always something you can do even when he's in and at times the plans weren't too far from working," he said.

"There was a ball that just went over (Alex) Halesy's head...on another day that goes to hand, they're five down and we're into them. But he's a fantastic player and he's proved that over a long period of time."

The shot Morgan was referring to was Kohli's second scoring stroke, the first of five sixes and was anything but a sign of weakness.

Kohli, captaining the 50-over side for the first time since taking over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, sits fourth on the all-time list of century-makers in the format and is scoring them at a much faster rate than those above him ever did.

Reflecting on his latest masterclass, the 28-year-old admitted he surprised even himself at times.

"I think in many moments I've felt like, 'I didn't do this...I don't know how it got executed'," he said.

"Instinctively you end up playing shots and doing things you don't really believe you are capable of achieving.

"Yes, some of the shots happen in the moment; yes, sometimes you feel like 'wow...how did that happen?'"

Morgan, and England coach Trevor Bayliss, must find an answer to that question soon if they are to enjoy any success in the next two ODIs or the Twenty20s that follow later this month.