Struggling Forest sack manager Montanier

Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Phillipe Montanier.

Forest made the announcement late on Saturday night in the wake of the goalless draw at Birmingham.

It was Forest's eighth game without a win in all competitions.

A statement from Forest read: "The club has made the decision following a series of disappointing results this season and given the current position in the league table.

"The search for a replacement manager will now begin. In the meantime, Gary Brazil will be handling first-team affairs.

"Nottingham Forest would like to place on record its thanks to Philippe for his time working with the players and the staff and wish him the best for the future."

Montanier joined Forest in the summer, having been with Rennes in his home country of France.

The 52-year-old initially oversaw some positive results, but, amid a confusing ownership situation at the City Ground, Forest have slipped into relegation trouble.

They sit fifth bottom, three points clear of safety, and with doubts surrounding the future of talismanic captain Henri Lansbury, who is a target for a number of other Championship clubs.

On Friday, owner Fawaz Al Hasawi announced that a prospective takeover of the club by an American consortium had fallen through.

Al Hasawi said the deal, which had been expected to be finalised this week, was "not in the interests of the long-term future of our club".

It had been hoped by supporters that the interest of the group headed by businessman John Jay Moores might spark a timely reversal of fortunes at the City Ground.

In a statement, Al Hasawi said: "It is with great regret and disappointment that the club announces that, despite much speculation in the media, all negotiations in regard to a partial sale of the club to US owners have come to an end.

"We feel strongly that we have acted in good faith on behalf of the club and its fans and that such a deal as it stands is not in the interests of the long-term future of our club.

"Thank you for your continued support at this difficult time for the club."

Al Hasawi bought the club from the estate of the late former owner Nigel Doughty in 2012.

Montanier leaves Forest having won nine of his 30 games in charge and appeared to know the writing was on the wall after the Birmingham game.

"The role of the head coach or manager is always in danger. It is part of my job," he said.

"I have told the owners that the most important thing is the team and the club, not my position.

"I am not selfish, I am always focused on the team and the club which is under my control."

He also called for a meeting with Al Hasawi to discuss transfer targets, but they will no longer be his decisions to make.