Sir Stirling Moss recovering from serious chest infection in Singapore hospital

British motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss is recovering from a severe chest infection in hospital in Singapore.

The 87-year-old was taken ill three days before Christmas, it was announced on Saturday.

Moss is now said by his family to be in a "stable" condition, upbeat and looking forward to resuming his holiday.

Moss achieved stunning success in his driving career, triumphing in a wide variety of races, notably the 1955 Mille Miglia (thousand miles) race in Italy.

He narrowly missed out on the Formula One drivers' title, finishing as runner-up four times, and is widely recognised as one of Britain's greatest drivers.

A statement from his family said: " Sir Stirling was admitted to hospital in Singapore on 22nd December 2016 with a serious chest infection.

"Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished. However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

"In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends.

"The hospital in Singapore is second to none and the consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists and staff looking after him could not be more wonderful; as kind and caring as they are professional. Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team. She is very grateful to them all.

"Once he is discharged from the hospital, it is Sir Stirling and Lady Moss's hope to stay in Singapore to enjoy a few days recuperating at a lovely hotel, being thoroughly spoilt, whilst lying in the sun by a gorgeous swimming pool.

"A little something to make up for the cruise they missed and with the bonus of escaping from the English winter for a while longer."