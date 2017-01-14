India v England talking points

England will look to put the misery of their 4-0 Test defeat in India behind them when the sides convene again in the 50-over format.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses five points of interest ahead of Sunday's first one-day international in Pune.

32 YEARS OF HURT England have won a solitary one-day series in India, in their second attempt back in 1984/85. Their overall record is played 45, won 15 and they were whitewashed in 2008 and 2011. It is fair to say, then, that the tourists are looking to turn the history books on their head.

With just three matches in the series they will need to start well, keep it going and finish strongly. No pressure there, then. Several of their key players were part of the Test squad humbled before Christmas and they may need the fresher faces in the group to lift things if the going gets tough.

CAPTAIN KOHLI The good news for England is India's most decorated one-day captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has given up the reins after a decade in charge. The bad news is his successor, Virat Kohli, is now the country's best player and he has thrived over the past couple of years since inheriting the Test role. Kohli is a phenomenon and, far from being unsettled by the burden of leadership, appears to flourish.

Dealing with him, as he looks to start his reign with a definitive victory, could be the biggest task.

TO SPIN OR NOT TO SPIN In five Tests the India tweakers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja harvested 54 wickets between them as England's struggles against spin resurfaced. it is a clear differential between the sides, with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid simply not of the same pedigree. But in limited-overs cricket Indian pitches are not quite so predictable and, with an emphasis on giving a good show for the crowds, they do not always offer the same amount of turn.

Can England play this to their advantage, gaining greater success against Ashwin and Jadeja? If they cannot, or if the ball spins big and often, it could be curtains.

CAN ROOT REFOCUS? It has been a busy few weeks to say the least for England's number one player. After almost three months on the sub-continent with the Test tour, he returned home just in time to become a father for the first time, delaying his departure to be at the birth and missing both warm-up matches.

He could not have been expected to do anything different, and arguably could have even been given a pass on the entire trip, but as it stands England's batting fulcrum will come to the crease on Sunday having had only a couple of nets. There is no time in the modern game to feel your way into the rhythm of a 50-over match without losing priceless momentum along the way.

Alastair Cook's prevarication over the Test captaincy has also given the heir apparent something more to think about.

HALES AND MORGAN UNDER THE MICROSCOPE Alex Hales and captain Eoin Morgan chose to take the ECB up on their offer of skipping the Bangladesh on safety grounds. They were told their places would not be affected and have duly returned to action at the first possible opportunity. But while there will no vindictive selection policy, their absence did allow the door to open for others. Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings featured in that series and are knocking on the door of the side after good warm-up showings in Mumbai.

Hales and Morgan are both probably too important to England's Champions Trophy plans to be overly vulnerable but will know heavy runs are the best way to remove the question.