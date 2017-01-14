Dai Young frustrated by Wasps finishing despite victory over Toulouse

Wasps were issued a warning by their director of rugby Dai Young despite placing themselves on the brink of a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup after a 17-14 victory over Toulouse.

It took an opportunist try from replacement scrum-half Dan Robson with 52 seconds remaining of the Ricoh Arena showdown for the Aviva Premiership leaders to retain control of a competitive Pool Two.

While he was encouraged by his players' success in clawing their way to a late victory for a second successive weekend, Young admitted he is growing frustrated at their inability to take chances that would avert the need for a last-gasp assault.

Last week they edged out Leicester 22-16 in the Premiership.

"When you look at the games, we shouldn't be in those positions and that's really starting to get under my skin a bit," Young said.

"I'm really pleased that we found a way to win. We showed a lot of team spirit and scored points when we had a player in the sin-bin.

"But in saying that we have to be honest with ourselves in that if we produce as many clear line breaks as we did, you have got to nail them.

"You can't not finish those line breaks in the big games and expect to win. A couple of those chances looked harder not to score.

"The players were a little bit surprised by my reaction after the match because I wasn't jumping up and down.

"I'm pleased that we won and you always take that, but we need to look at our lack of composure and patience in their 22."

Danny Cipriani gave away a penalty try in the 72nd minute, earning a yellow card in the process, for entering a maul from the side before ripping the ball from Vasil Kakovin as the replacement prop sought to touch down.

Young did not agree with the decision made by referee John Lacey and overall felt the Irish official endured a poor afternoon.

"Cipriani didn't actually enter the maul, so I thought it was the wrong decision - probably one of many really," Young said.

"I don't want to criticise referees because it's a difficult job and you have got to adapt to the game, but you could pretty much do what you like in the contact area."