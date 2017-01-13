Waites recovers to battle into BDO World Championship quarter-finals

Defending champion Scott Waites will face Danny Noppert in the quarter-finals of the BDO World Championship after recovering to dismiss Mark McGeeney 4-2 at Frimley Green.

Waites lost the opening six legs but, despite averaging less than 90 throughout, he managed to fight back and recorded his only maximum in the second leg of the deciding set.

He will next tackle Noppert, the world number three from Holland who made light work of countryman Richard Veenstra on his way to plundering a 4-0 whitewash at Lakeside Country Club.

Darius Labanauskas resisted a comeback from Krzysztof Ratajski to triumph 4-3. The Lithuanian had been 3-1 up but Poland's Ratajski rallied to force a last-set decider.

In the women's competition, Anastasia Dobromyslova saw off England's Lorraine Winstanley 2-1, Lisa Ashton defeated Fallon Sherrock 2-0 and Dutch thrower Aileen de Graaf ended Trina Gulliver's bid for an 11th world title with a win by the same scoreline.

De Graaf's compatriot Justin van Tergouw, 16, won the youth title with a one-sided 3-0 triumph over Nathan Girvan of Scotland.