Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims he is calmer than Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes he can keep his cool better than Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Old Trafford will play host to the 50th Premier League meeting of the rivals on Sunday as United look to extend their nine-match winning streak in all competitions.

Second-placed Liverpool have failed to win any of their three games in 2017 and would see their lead over Mourinho's men cut to two points should they lose.

The United boss cut a relaxed figure ahead of the clash, even answering a reporter's phone during the press conference, and believes animated counterpart Klopp is not quite as calm.

"I just think we like to win like every manager likes to win," Mourinho said.

"Everyone has his own personality, everyone has his own style of coaching, his own style of leading.

"Probably we have some qualities that are similar - for sure we have other qualities that make us really different persons and different managers.

"But looking to this match, I think he wants to play the game as much as I want. He is as much motivated as I am. I'm not sure if he is so calm as I am.

"But, you know, it is just one more big game in our careers."

Mourinho is not exactly a shy and retiring character, though, and was reminded of his emotions getting the better of him when he darted down the touchline as Porto won at Old Trafford in the Champions League in 2004.

"Yeah, I can run - that's not the problem," he said with a laugh.

"The problem is to score a winning goal in the last minute. Yes, I still can run - that's no problem.

"So many big matches, I wouldn't say nervous. No, not at all.

"But that desire to play, that desire of the match should be tomorrow and not Sunday, I have to wait two days for this game - that is the same and I think it's the same with the players.

"Nobody is nervous, everybody wants to play. The ones that are playing are happy, the ones that are on the bench they are not happy for sure. Everybody wants the game.

"I am sure that Jurgen is the same, Liverpool players are the same, so let's make a big match and hopefully outside the stadium everything goes well."

Onlookers will be hoping for a more entertaining match than played out at Anfield in October, when the much-hyped 'Red Monday' ended in a drab 0-0 draw.

Klopp is expecting a "different side" to that night's defence-minded United outfit - little surprise given their upturn in fortunes.

"Because the results are better, that changes a lot of things," Mourinho said.

"You know, at that time I had less time of working together with my players.

"Now I have a little bit more, we know each other better, we have a certain way of thinking football, we have a certain way to play football.

"We don't just have good performances, we have also the happiness of the good results.

"We play at home, not away, but in the end it is just one more big match and let's enjoy the match."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a decent opportunity in October's meeting of the sides and is likely to have the chance to make amends on Sunday.

The veteran Swedish striker missed the midweek EFL Cup semi-final first leg win against Hull through illness but is expected to be involved against Liverpool, as is Marcos Rojo after a muscle strain.

"I think so," Mourinho said when asked if they would be fit.

"I cannot confirm, we are still 48 hours away, but I think they are closer to being ready than not to be."