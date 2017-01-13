Malone delighted as Denver turn form book on its head by thrashing Indiana

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone joked his team should consider moving to London after they upset the Indiana Pacers with a 140-112 blowout at the O2 on Thursday night.

The Nuggets had lost five straight and Indiana had won five straight before tip-off, but you would have had a hard time explaining that to any first-time onlookers as Denver dominated from the off.

The change of scenery did wonders for the Nuggets as Nikola Jokic collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists - while Wilson Chandler contributed 21 and Danilo Gallinari 18 among six Denver players scoring in double figures.

"I joked with our guys that we're going to stay here in London and play our home games here," Malone said. "We were very comfortable out there and had one of our best performances."

Denver led almost from start to finish, but broke the game wide open by outscoring Indiana 28-9 in the first five minutes of the third quarter, taking a 95-65 lead from which Indiana could not recover.

The Nuggets battled through a tough, compressed schedule in the run-up to this game, but clearly used the trip to their advantage.

"I think it helped," Malone said. "We've been over here for a week and we've been able to get into a rhythm. I think we used this trip to come together as a team and really bond.

"Danilo Gallinari didn't practice the last two days - our guys were really able to get the rest they needed because we didn't have games. It was a welcome break but now we have a different challenge as we have to go home to play Orlando on Monday."

With his special Union Flag socks pulled up tight, Italy international Gallinari hit three consecutive three-pointers to start the game, powering the Nuggets into an 11-2 lead.

Jokic then led the charge early in the third period as they blew the game open.

The Serbian just missed out on a triple-double - stats his coach disputed - but that did not bother the 21-year-old.

"I never took a look at my boxscore," he said. "I just don't look. I want to keep my mind (when) I'm off the court off the game. I don't even know how many points I have right now."

Denver held Indiana star Paul George to 10 points, while CJ Miles led the team with 20.

"The break may have played a part," George said. "We really got away from how we were playing."

Denver's victory gave their assistant coach Chris Finch - who was Great Britain coach at the 2012 Olympics - a winning return to London, but Indiana coach Nate McMillan - an assistant on the United States' gold medal-winning team - will not have the same happy memories this time around.

McMillan said his team appeared to be "running in mud" but refused to blame the long trip for their lethargic performance.

"Travel? They had to travel further than we did," he said.

The Nuggets now face a long flight home, but it is one Gallinari is looking forward to more than he might have done.

"We really needed this win," he said. "It's a 10-hour flight home and when you don't win, it's not a flight back you want. This makes it a lot sweeter."