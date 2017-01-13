Johanna Konta storms to Sydney title by beating Agnieszka Radwanska

Johanna Konta defeated Agnieszka Radwanska to win the second WTA Tour title of her career at the Apia International in Sydney.

The British number one has been in brilliant form all week and did not drop a set all tournament.

Already a dark horse for the Australian Open title, Konta will now head to Melbourne as a genuine contender to win her first grand slam title, although she has a very tricky draw.

She hit 32 winners as she overpowered world number three Radwanska to win 6-4 6-2, avenging two previous losses to the Pole.

The last of those came by the same scoreline in the final of the China Open in Beijing in October, but this time it was the crunching groundstrokes of Konta, who was born in Sydney, that prevailed over the wily skills of Radwanska.

Speaking at the trophy presentation on BT Sport, Konta, who was watched by her sister, nieces and nephews, said: ''I was born here so this is a very special moment for me.''

The final of the Hobart International will be between Monica Niculescu and Elise Mertens.

Mertens won the battle of the qualifiers against Jana Fett 6-4 6-0 to reach her first WTA final while third seed Niculescu was given a walkover by Lesia Tsurenko.