Stick to cricket, Ian! Botham recalls sage advice from the late Graham Taylor

Sir Ian Botham has said it was Graham Taylor who told him to stick to cricket rather than chase a career as a professional footballer.

Botham, one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders, made 11 appearances for Scunthorpe in the 1980s, playing as a centre-half.

But Botham says it was Taylor - the former England manager who died on Thursday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 72 - who told him to stick to the red ball.

Scunthorpe was Taylor's home town and as a passionate cricket fan, Botham said he offered him some sage advice.

"He told me I was a better cricketer than a footballer - with a wry smile on his face," told BBC 5 Live.

"The only two people that said that to me convincingly were he and my father, so there you go."