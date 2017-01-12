Dimitri Payet's West Ham future in doubt after French midfielder asks to leave

Dimitri Payet has told West Ham he wants to leave the club.

Manager Slaven Bilic revealed the France international has refused to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday as he looks to force a transfer.

Payet, who cost West Ham £10million from Marseille in 2015, was one of the stars of the Premier League last season but his form has dipped this term amid speculation about his future.

Bilic has told the 29-year-old to stay away from training, but has maintained his stance that the player will not be sold.

"We have a situation with a player, Payet, he wants to leave," said Bilic. "As a club we don't want to sell him."

Reports in France claim Marseille are weighing up a bid to bring Payet back, while Paris St Germain have also been linked.

The player has appeared unsettled in recent weeks and Bilic went on to claim he may have been sounded out by other clubs.

"We have said hundreds of times we don't want to sell our best players. He's definitely our best player," added Bilic.

"That's why we gave him a long contract, and then a new contract four months later.

"I phoned him with that and he refused to play for us. I have a team to manage.

"He's probably been tapped up by some clubs or whatever. That is usual at this time of year.

"But until he changes his attitude he is out of the team and he's not going to train with us. But we are not going to sell him, not whatsover."

Despite the apparent stand-off Bilic insists there is still a way back for Payet.

"I expect him to come back and show commitment and determination to the team, like the team has shown to him," he said.

"I have spoke to the club, the chairman and the vice-chairman. It's not a money issue. We want to keep him. That's it."