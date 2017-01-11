Sir Dave Brailsford passionately defends methods as independent review nears end

Sir Dave Brailsford has issued an impassioned defence of his methods as the independent review into the culture of British Cycling nears a conclusion.

The UK Sport-British Cycling commissioned independent review into the culture of the sport's world-class performance programme, led by British Rowing chairman Annamarie Phelps, is to report its findings imminently.

The review followed allegations made against Shane Sutton, who last April resigned from his position as British Cycling technical director over claims of discrimination which he continues to deny.

Sutton was the right-hand man to Brailsford, British Cycling performance director until April 2014, as Great Britain became the dominant force on two wheels, winning eight gold medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

Brailsford has not been immune to criticism from individuals who have contributed to the report, but, while he accepts he is "uncompromising", the Team Sky principal insists he ensured the highest of standards to propel Britain to the top of the world.

"What I would imagine is that people who feel wronged will shout about it," said Brailsford, anticipating a "spread" of contributions to the review.

"Listen, I'm demanding. I'm uncompromising in trying to achieve performance.

"But I don't think I was vindictive, I don't think I was biased, I don't think I was malicious. I don't think I treated people wrongly."

Brailsford became British Cycling performance director in 2003 and masterminded a British revolution on the bike.

He added: "We started off as a British team who were second rate, nowhere in the world, attitude of gallant losers and all of the rest of it... And we thought actually 'why can't we be the best in the world?'

"And to be the best in the world, you have to set some standards. You've got to have some ambition.

"And then you've got to be pretty full on in terms of making sure those standards are achieved.

"That's not to say that you personalise or be vindictive or malicious. But you do have standards.

"And I am uncompromising, I know that. Some people can cope with that environment, and some people can't.

"And those who can't - it's not a judgement but they shouldn't be in it.

"When I took over at British Cycling I tried to push hard. And there were some people I felt who should be there.

"And some people quite clearly didn't have the skills or the capabilities to be at the level where we wanted to go.

"So you get people who go. I'll never make any excuses about that."

Brailsford left British Cycling to concentrate with his role at Team Sky, having previously juggled both roles in the lead-up to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 52-year-old says his ambition to win the Tour de France with a British rider within five years with Team Sky, who were established in 2009 for a first season in 2010, was initially dismissed.

Team Sky, through Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016, have won the sport's most famous race four times in the last five editions, defying the doubters.

Team Sky still have detractors, particularly as a UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling is ongoing. Team Sky are confident no "wrongdoing" has occurred.

Brailsford added: "I've committed a lot of my life to trying to improve and do things that people said couldn't be done. And we've done them.

"When we set out with the Tour team (Team Sky) and said we were going to try to win the Tour people laughed, they laughed at me. And that was hard. Harder than now.

"And then when we didn't do very well that was hard. Really hard. But then you believe in something, you keep working at it and you achieve it.

"Now it feels like it's easy. Back then it was two years out from a home Games, we started a brand new team, and I ran a new team and that entire Olympic programme all on my own. That was full on."