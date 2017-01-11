Schneiderlin to have Everton medical as midfielder closes in on United exit

Morgan Schneiderlin is set to undergo a medical at Everton, Press Association Sport understands.

The 27-year-old midfielder is poised to move from Manchester United to Goodison Park after the clubs agreed a £22million fee.

Schneiderlin moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in a deal worth around £ 25million in July 2015, but has struggled to make an impact since manager Jose Mourinho's arrival last summer.

The France international now looks set to join former Saints boss Ronald Koeman on Merseyside , with realistic add-ons understood to have been built in that could take the transfer figure to £24million.

Schneiderlin has not started a Premier League game this season and has made just eight appearances under Mourinho.

The United boss said after Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final first leg win against Hull that Schneiderlin was "more than probably going to go to Everton" after a pre-match update from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"Before the match Mr Woodward told me 'almost there', so I have 'almost there'," said Mourinho. "So I'm sad, I'm happy.

"I'm sad because I like him and he could be an option for us in a long season.

"I'm happy because this is what he wants - he wants to play every game, to be an important player in the team.

"So if this is what he wants, I am happy for a very good professional, somebody I can only say good things about."

Should the deal be completed, Schneiderlin would become Everton's second January signing after 19-year-old winger Ademola Lookman joined from Charlton.

The Toffees have also been linked with another United player, Memphis Depay, as well as West Brom striker Saido Berahino and Southampton defender Jose Fonte.