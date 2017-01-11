Gloucester sign Owen Williams from Leicester for next season

Gloucester have announced the signing of Owen Williams from their Aviva Premiership rivals Leicester.

Welshman Williams will move to Kingsholm for next season. He joined Leicester in 2013, having previously played for the Scarlets.

Williams, 24, is uncapped, but rated in some quarters as a contender for Wales' RBS 6 Nations squad this season, which will be announced by interim head coach Rob Howley next Tuesday.

Williams has amassed more than 500 points for Leicester, featuring at fly-half and centre, but he now becomes Gloucester's fourth new signing for next term after forwards Carl Fearns, Fraser Balmain and Val Rapava Ruskin.

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said: "I am delighted that Owen will be joining Gloucester at the end of the season, and I'm sure the supporters will look forward to his competition with Billy Burns for the fly-half starting spot.

"Top teams throughout Europe have two quality number 10s, and Owen's experience with Leicester in both the Premiership and Europe will add some real quality and depth to a key position in our playing squad.

"He is still a young man with a real ambition to play international rugby, and we all believe that Owen has the ability to play a central role in driving Gloucester forward."

Williams will join Wales internationals Richard Hibbard and Ross Moriarty at Gloucester, although another Welshman - fly-half or full-back James Hook - is rejoining the Ospreys next term.

Williams' Welford Road exit, meanwhile, could speed up a possible Leicester return for current England fly-half George Ford, who is widely expected to leave his current club Bath later this year.

Reflecting on his move to the west country, Williams said: "I am really looking forward to joining Gloucester next season and facing new challenges in my rugby career.

"Gloucester is a team with a great history who play an exciting brand of rugby, which really appeals to me, and I look forward to joining up with my new team-mates in the summer.

"I would like to thank everyone at Leicester Tigers, including the fans, for the great memories and support they have given me throughout my time at the club, and I am fully committed to them until the end of the season."