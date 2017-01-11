Five-time champion Murray makes Queen's commitment

Sir Andy Murray has committed to playing in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club for the rest of his career.

The world number one became the first man ever to win five titles at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament this summer when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final.

He went on to beat the Canadian again three weeks later and lift the Wimbledon trophy for the second time.

Murray said: "I've always loved playing the event and I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's for as long as my career lasts.

"My first ATP World Tour match win came at Queen's in 2005, so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times - some of the best players ever - winning it five times means a lot to me."

The BBC will cover the tournament until at least 2024. The corporation first broadcast coverage in 1979 and 3.7 million people watched Murray's victory over Raonic last June.

Queen's Club has responded to the popularity of the tournament by increasing the capacity of its centre court to more than 9,000 for this year's event, which runs from June 19-25.