George Kruis available for England's RBS 6 Nations opener

George Kruis will be available to start England's RBS 6 Nations opener against France but is set to miss both of Saracens' Champions Cup matches this month.

Kruis fractured a cheekbone against Newcastle on Christmas Eve and was a doubt to face Les Bleus, but the double winners' director of rugby Mark McCall has confirmed he will be fit for the Twickenham showdown on February 4

The European clashes with Scarlets and Toulon have come too soon for the second row, however, and he will enter the Six Nations on the back of six weeks of inactivity.

"George will be fine for the Six Nations. The question is whether he'll play against Toulon or not. We won't know that until next week but I'd say it's unlikely," McCall said.

Mako Vunipola could yet play some part in the Six Nations with McCall revealing that the loosehead prop could be back in action at the end of February.

Vunipola is struggling with a knee injury and is due to see a specialist next week for an update on his likely return.