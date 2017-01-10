facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Cohen Bramall rises from redundancy to complete 'dream' Arsenal move

Cohen Bramall admits it is "incredible" that he has gone from non-league football and redundancy to joining Arsenal - with the Gunners officially announcing his signing on Tuesday.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has likened new signing Cohen Bramall to former player Ashley Cole, pictured
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has likened new signing Cohen Bramall to former player Ashley Cole, pictured

The 20-year-old left-back had been on trial with Arsene Wenger's side, with Arsenal having now paid a nominal fee to recruit the former factory worker from Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Hednesford Town.

Bramall will initially link-up with the under-23 squad after failing to secure deals following trials at both Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wenger said last week that Bramall, who was made redundant from his job in a Bentley factory a day before signing with the Premier League side, has "similarities to a young Ashley Cole".

Whether he can go on to emulate the sort of trophy-laden career as the former England left-back remains uncertain, but for now Bramall will be adjusting to his new life as a professional footballer.

Asked how it felt to be an Arsenal player, Bramall told the club's official website: "Incredible, incredible. It's a dream come true. I can't believe that I'm here already.

"I played a game at Birmingham City on a Monday. Then on the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in.

"I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands. I drove down on the Wednesday and trained with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Then they offered me a deal."

Wenger already has Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs as left-back options in his senior squad, so Bramall may have to wait to break into the first-team picture at the Emirates Stadium.