Brailsford criticises Kenworthy intervention during 'ongoing investigation'

Embattled Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford has criticised the chairman of UK Anti-Doping for undermining the investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling.

Brailsford was speaking at Team Sky's annual media day in Majorca, commenting publicly for the first time since being called before parliament at the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee on December 19.

The evidence provided by Brailsford and other leading figures in British cycling was last Saturday described as "extraordinary" and "very disappointing" by UK Anti-Doping chairman David Kenworthy.

"The only extraordinary thing, I think, was the chairman of UKAD's comments the other day when he commented about an ongoing investigation," Brailsford told Press Association Sport.

"As an organisation like UKAD and for the chair to say it is an extraordinary thing - that's the extraordinary thing in itself."

Some have called for Brailsford, the British Cycling performance director until April 2014, overseeing Olympic dominance in the velodrome, to step down from his role amid the furore.

Brailsford insisted he was planning for the future.

"Look, I've been doing this a long time and I've been focusing about getting through the winter and getting to this point," Brailsford added.

"I'm looking forward to getting cracking into the new season and see whether we can improve on our results so far."

Asked for a second time if he had considered or was considering his future as team principal, Brailsford said: "I'm looking forward to the season and really getting involved in all of that."

UKAD is investigating a package delivered to Team Sky and Sir Bradley Wiggins almost six years ago, revealed in the Daily Mail last October.

The British squad's use of therapeutic use exemptions for Wiggins, the Tour's first British winner in 2012, have also attracted criticism.

Team Sky have always denied "wrongdoing" and insist no anti-doping rule violation has taken place.

Damien Collins, the select committee chairman, says questions remain and witnesses may be recalled, along with news ones.

Further evidence is now likely to wait until the conclusion of the UKAD investigation.

UKAD usually only announces a conclusion to an investigation if an anti-doping rule violation has taken place. But Team Sky, British Cycling and Wiggins will want a public declaration if no wrongdoing is found.

Brailsford insists he is not going to comment on the ongoing investigating, but does want a conclusion.

He added: "I'm pretty sure they'll have to conclude their investigation and I'm sure that they will report the conclusion of what their findings are."

On the intervention of Kenworthy, Brailsford added: "Most fair-minded people recognise that if there's a process in place to try to establish exactly what went on then we should wait till the end of that process, see what the findings are, see where we are at that moment.

"Once that's all established, then we can move on from there. To try to dive in halfway through and undermine that process is not... for me, I don't think most fair-minded people would think that was the best way of doing it.

"I'm not going to get pulled down into the weeds as it were. I'm just going to respect that process, do the right thing and then when that's concluded we can all move on."