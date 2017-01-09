Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers advance in NFL wildcard play-offs

The Pittsburgh Steelers trounced the Miami Dolphins 30-12 in the NFL wildcard play-offs.

Their big guns came to the party as Ben Roethlisberger threw 197 yards and two touchdowns, Le'Veon Bell ran a franchise play-off-record 167 yards, with two scores while Antonio Brown caught two touchdowns.

It was an eighth straight win for the Steelers, who ended the Dolphins' season, and they face AFC West champions Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The Green Bay Packers were led to a 38-13 demolition of the New York Giants in the NFC play-off by Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns and 367 yards as the Packers did not give the Giants a chance on their way to a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.

Randall Cobb received three touchdowns in his 116 yards.