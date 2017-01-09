facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Johanna Konta cruises into second round in Sydney

Johanna Konta eased into the second round of the Apia International Sydney with a straight sets win over lucky loser Arina Rodionova.

Johanna Konta was a first-round winner in Sydney.
Johanna Konta was a first-round winner in Sydney.

The British number one, fresh from making the semi-final of the Shenzhen Open in China last week, got past the Australian 6-3 6-4 in sweltering conditions.

Konta is building up for next week's Australian Open, where she made the semi-finals last year, and got the job done to set up a second round meeting with either Daria Gavrilova or Donna Vekic.

She made the decisive break of the first set to go 4-2 up before fending off two break-back points when serving out the set.

The second looked like being a far easier affair as she took Rodionova's first three serves to lead 5-1 before suffering a minor wobble, which saw the world number 187 win three games on the bounce.

But Konta served it out at the second attempt as her good start to 2017 continues.