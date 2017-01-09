Golden State Warriors regain winning feeling in NBA

The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways as they beat the Sacramento Kings 117-106 in the NBA.

The Warriors were downed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but Stephen Curry top scored with 30 points to ensure they avoided back-to-back defeats, something that has not happened in 124 regular-season games.

LeBron James lofted the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-116 win against the Phoenix Suns.

James scored 28 points, a healthy chunk of those in the third period, while Kyrie Irving added 28.

The Houston Rockets were inspired by James Harden's 40 points in the 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors, which was part of an impressive triple-double.

There was a Los Angeles double as the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 111-95 and the Clippers triumphed 98-86 agianst the Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Wizards, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons were also winners.