Golden State Warriors regain winning feeling in NBA

The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways as they beat the Sacramento Kings 117-106 in the NBA.

LeBron James, left, produced the goods for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors were downed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but Stephen Curry top scored with 30 points to ensure they avoided back-to-back defeats, something that has not happened in 124 regular-season games.

LeBron James lofted the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-116 win against the Phoenix Suns.

James scored 28 points, a healthy chunk of those in the third period, while Kyrie Irving added 28.

The Houston Rockets were inspired by James Harden's 40 points in the 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors, which was part of an impressive triple-double.

There was a Los Angeles double as the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 111-95 and the Clippers triumphed 98-86 agianst the Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Wizards, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons were also winners.