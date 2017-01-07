facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

France seal success over United States to lift Hopman Cup

France lifted the Hopman Cup for the second time in four years after a mixed doubles success gave them victory over the United States in Perth.

Kristina Mladenovic, pictured, clinched the Hopman Cup for France alongside compatriot Richard Gasquet
Kristina Mladenovic, pictured, clinched the Hopman Cup for France alongside compatriot Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet edged the opening match of the day, winning a third-set tie-break to defeat Jack Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 (8/6) and give France a 1-0 lead.

The USA, who have won the tournament a record six times, levelled things up when Coco Vandeweghe beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 7-5 in the women's singles.

Gasquet and Mladenovic then defeated their opponents 4-1 4-3 (5/0) in the FAST4 doubles match as France regained the trophy they first won in 2014.