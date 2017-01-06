Virat Kohli appointed India captain for limited-overs matches against England

Virat Kohli has been named as India's captain for the one-day international series and Twenty20 internationals against England.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue as wicketkeeper-batsman despite ending his 10-year reign as the captain of India's limited-overs sides on Wednesday.

"NEWS ALERT: @imVkohli to lead the 15 member squad for ODIs and T20Is against England #INDvENG," India posted on their Twitter account.

Kohli replaced Dhoni as India's Test captain in 2014 and took his side to number one in the world last year, when he amassed 655 runs at an average of 109.16 in a 4-0 series victory over England.

Eoin Morgan's England return to the subcontinent this month for three ODIs and three T20Is, the first of which occurring on January 15 at Pune.

Yuvraj Singh has been recalled to both squads while teenage wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could be in line for his international debut after being named in the T20I squad.

ODI squad: V Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), M Pandey, K Jadhav, Y Singh, A Rahane, H Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, A Mishra, J Bumrah, B Kumar, U Yadav.

T20I squad: V Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, M Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Y Singh, S Raina, R Pant (wk), H Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, M Pandey, J Bumrah, B Kumar, A Nehra.