New coach Marco Silva chasing a miracle at Hull

Hull's new head coach Marco Silva says he will need to strengthen his squad if he is to perform "a miracle" and keep the club in the Premier League.

Silva, 39, is under no illusions as to the size of his task, with Hull winning only three league games this season since winning promotion back to the top flight in May.

But the confident former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos coach, dubbed the 'new Jose Mourinho' in Portugal and installed as the sacked Mike Phelan's successor on Thursday, stressed he would not have taken on the job if he did not think it was possible.

"If I don't believe it I would not say it. I know many, many people to talk about the Premier League and they say you need a lot of luck, you need a miracle to remain in the Premier League," he said.

"It's normal to say this, but sometimes they happen the miracles. Maybe in May the miracle will happen. We'll see."

Silva is no stranger to pulling off so-called miracles. He steered Estoril to promotion to the Primeira Liga in Portugal in his first managerial job and then to fifth and fourth-placed finishes in his next two seasons.

During his last season in charge at Estoril, the unfashionable minnows became the first side to win a league game at Porto in six years on their way to Europa League qualification.

Silva also won the Portuguese Cup in his first season in charge at Sporting Lisbon before guiding Greek side Olympiacos to a sixth straight league title.

In his only season in Greece, Silva's side embarked on a run of 17 straight league wins and lost only twice, securing the championship with six games to spare.

But he knows the squad he inherited from Phelan needs improving during the transfer window.

"First of all, I have confidence in our players, but it's clear we need to improve our roster," said Silva, who takes charge of his first game on Saturday against Swansea at the KCOM Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.

"The owners know and I know what we need, but I will only speak about these players when they are with the club.

"We'll try to find solutions to try and improve the team. Of course I have targets, but it's not the moment to talk about this, it's the moment to talk about the game tomorrow.

"When these players come, when we find the solutions, if it's possible, of course we'll talk about this."

Silva is good friends with Jose Mourinho, who famously announced himself as 'the Special One' when he first arrived in England.

Mourinho referred to Silva as his "kid friend" back in 2015 when the latter was preparing Olympiacos for their Champions League fixture against Arsenal.

But the inevitable comparisons do not sit comfortably with Silva, who said: "I describe myself as Silva. That is my name. You know my name and I'm happy to stay here.

"I'll try to do my job and give my best for the club to improve this team.

"Mourinho is a fantastic person first and foremost. As a coach we know what he has won in his career.

"As a friend also he's fantastic and Portuguese people are proud for the Portuguese coaches and for what he has done before."

Silva, who has signed a contract until the end of the season, said the length of his deal was of no significance.

"I only have one goal. The club, at this moment, only has one goal - to remain in the Premier League.

"It's not important how many years there are on the contract. It's important to focus only on the games and we'll see in six months what happens."