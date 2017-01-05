Tiger Woods optimistic for 2017 after his round with Donald Trump

Tiger Woods is optimistic of a successful 2017 after a return to golf and playing with US president-elect Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old 14-time major champion recently returned to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after a 15-month absence with back injuries.

Woods has played with the last three presidents - Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama - and now Trump ahead of his inauguration later this month.

Woods wrote on his official website: "What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash."

Woods took confidence from his competitive return and will start his 2017 campaign at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which begins on January 26.

Next comes the European Tour's Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which begins on February 2.

"I thought what I did at the Hero World Challenge was a positive step," Woods added.

"I just need to keep building off that and eliminate the simple mistakes I made.

"My goal (for 2017) is simple: to win. Winning takes care of itself.

"There is great reason for optimism."

Woods will also compete at the Genesis Open at Pacific Palisades, California. The event is being run by his eponymous charity and is dear to him as it was his first PGA Tour event, aged 16, in 1992. It was also the first PGA Tour event he attended with his father, Earl, who died in 2006.