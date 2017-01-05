Olympic medallist Richard Hounslow retires from canoeing

Two-time Olympic canoeing silver medallist Richard Hounslow will not be going for gold in Tokyo after deciding to retire from the sport.

Londoner Hounslow, alongside partner David Florence, finished runner-up in the canoe double (C2) at London 2012 and Rio 2016, while in between times the pair became world champions in 2013 in Prague.

After ending a career that had spanned 26 years, Hounslow, 35, said: "Canoeing has been my life for as long as I can remember. I have loved most of it, hated some of it, but will miss it all.

" I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream. It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."