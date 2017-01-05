Allan Donald appointed new Kent assistant

Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald has been appointed assistant to Kent's new head coach Matt Walker.

Donald is widely regarded as one of the finest pacemen of his generation and has gone on to accumulate a wealth of experience as a bowling coach , following stints with his homeland, England, New Zealand and Australia.

The 50-year-old will now work under Walker, who has been promoted after serving under Jimmy Adams, with the former West Indies international vacating his position last October after five seasons in charge.

Donald, who took 330 wickets in 72 Tests and 272 scalps in 164 one-day internationals, said: "I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to work with this very talented group as the assistant coach.

"I look forward to working closely with Matt Walker and (captain) Sam Northeast in forming a very tight relationship as we plot our way through the season.

"There is no doubt that I'm pumped for the new season ahead and can't wait to meet all the players and backroom staff."

Walker spent 16 of his 19 years as a player at Canterbury, amassing 12,000 first-class runs, which includes the highest individual score made at Kent's St Lawrence Ground - 275 not out against Somerset in 1996.

He also top-scored with 45 in the final as Kent defeated Gloucestershire to lift the Twenty20 Cup in 2007 before leaving the county the following year to play, and then later serve as an assistant head coach, at Essex.

Walker returned to Kent in 2014 in an identical role to the one he had at Essex but has now been handed the reins for the first time as the county revealed their new coaching team.

He said: "Having grown up as a Kent player and played 16 seasons for this great county, I am extremely honoured and proud to be offered the head coach role.

"We have an exciting and talented squad that I believe is capable of challenging across all three formats.

"I am relishing this opportunity and hope will work with Sam Northeast and Allan Donald to bring success to the club."

Kent chairman George Kennedy CBE added: "Matt was the outstanding candidate from the recruitment process. He is a modern, innovative coach who is highly regarded by players and peers.

"The addition of Allan Donald brings a fresh face and new voice to the staff who we hope will also help bring the best out of our seam attack."