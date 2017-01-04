Tweets mocking Harry Arter over his stillborn daughter are to be investigated

A semi-professional football club are to investigate apparent tweets from one of their players mocking Bournemouth's Harry Arter over his stillborn daughter.

A tweet from an account in the name of Alfie Barker, sent to Arter after Arsenal came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, said: "atleast you didn't lose your kid."

It was then followed up by another tweet to the midfielder which said: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

Bournemouth and Arter became aware of the offensive posts following the match and reported them directly to Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, the Tweets were still available for public view on the social media site.

Barker plays for Hitchin, who are in the Southern Football League's Premier Division, but is currently on loan at Spartan South Midlands League Division One side Codicote.

Hitchin manager Mark Burke told Press Association Sport: "This is the first I have heard about it and we will be looking into it."

The Football Association could also take a view on the issue given the governing body's guidelines on social network use.

Arter has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm which is dedicated to his daughter Renee who was stillborn on December 10 2015.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Guardian newspaper reflecting on his loss, Arter said: " Every day I think of her and it's strange because there are days when I feel like a normal person, or how someone who hasn't lost a baby would feel.

"But then it will just hit you, driving along and suddenly you see something that triggers your mind. It's such a weird feeling and one that I don't mind any more. Even when I'm sad I enjoy that feeling."

The 27-year-old's fiancee Rachel is currently pregnant and due to give birth to a baby girl in February.

Arter added: "I just hope everyone doesn't think that because we're having a new baby that we'll forget about Renee, because that's totally not the case. Rachel is still so sad about the situation, so I need to make sure that she stays strong now - which she is doing."

When contacted by Press Association Sport on Wednesday morning, Codicote Football Club secretary Ian Moody was unaware of the offensive Tweets posted from the account in the name of Barker.

In a matter unrelated to the social media incidents of Tuesday night, Barker is understood to currently be in the process of being transferred to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Stotfold, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork.