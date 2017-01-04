Nick Young stars as the Los Angeles Lakers dominate the Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Memphis Grizzlies as they won 116-102 in the NBA.

The Lakers stopped a three-game losing streak thanks to 20 points from Nick Young and a double-double from Julius Randle, consisting of 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Kawhi Leonard threw 25 points for the San Antonio Spurs in their 110-82 success over the Toronto Raptors, while DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 31 points, led the Sacramento Kings to a 120-113 victory against the Denver Nuggets.

The Dallas Mavericks rallied in the final two quarters to beat the Washington Wizards 113-105, the Indiana Pacers downed the Detroit Pistons 121-116 and the Boston Celtics had too much for the Utah Jazz in a 115-104 win.

Strugglers the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers played out a low-quality game which the 76ers shaded 93-91 and the Phoenix Suns eclipsed the Miami Heat 99-90.