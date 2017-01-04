facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Nick Young stars as the Los Angeles Lakers dominate the Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Memphis Grizzlies as they won 116-102 in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak

The Lakers stopped a three-game losing streak thanks to 20 points from Nick Young and a double-double from Julius Randle, consisting of 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Kawhi Leonard threw 25 points for the San Antonio Spurs in their 110-82 success over the Toronto Raptors, while DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 31 points, led the Sacramento Kings to a 120-113 victory against the Denver Nuggets.

The Dallas Mavericks rallied in the final two quarters to beat the Washington Wizards 113-105, the Indiana Pacers downed the Detroit Pistons 121-116 and the Boston Celtics had too much for the Utah Jazz in a 115-104 win.

Strugglers the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers played out a low-quality game which the 76ers shaded 93-91 and the Phoenix Suns eclipsed the Miami Heat 99-90.