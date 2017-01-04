facebook icon twitter icon
Kyle Edmund to face Stan Wawrinka in last eight in Brisbane

Britain's Kyle Edmund will face world number four Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International after both came through their second round matches on Wednesday.

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals in Brisbane
Edmund progressed when opponent Lucas Pouille retired trailing the Briton 6-3 3-1 while second seed Wawrinka beat Viktor Troicki 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

Third seed Kei Nishikori booked his place in the last eight after coming from a set down to beat qualifier Jared Donaldson 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Spain's David Ferrer came through 6-4 7-5 7-5 against Jordan Thompson.

In the Aircel Chennai Open, Britain's Aljaz Bedene came through his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3 6-3.

France's Benoit Paire, seeded fifth in the tournament, beat Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3 6-4 while Mikhail Youzhny, Yen-Hsun Lu, Yuki Bhambri, Renzo Olivo and Roverio Dutrasilva also progressed to the second round.