Columbus Blue Jackets closing in on NHL history

The Columbus Blue Jackets moved one step closer to NHL history as they won for the 16th time in a row.

A 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers leaves them one short of the record 17 successive victories registered by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993.

Cam Atkinson, William Karlsson and Nick Foligno all netted, giving the Blue Jackets the chance to level the record against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The Capitals needed overtime to claim a 6-5 success over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Alex Ovechkin scoring the decisive goal, while the New York Rangers fell to a 4-1 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres.

The New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1, the Winnipeg Jets emerged 6-4 victors against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Max Pacioretty's overtime goal earned a 2-1 triumph over the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings saw off the San Jose Sharks 2-1.