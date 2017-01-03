Vladmir Tarasenko at the double for St Louis Blues in NHL Winter Classic

Vladmir Tarasenko scored twice in the final period as the St Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in the NHL Winter Classic.

The right wing helped the Blues come from a goal behind by netting twice within two minutes in the annual game played outdoors.

The New Jersey Devils' goaltender Cory Schneider found some form as he helped his side to a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins.

Schneider made 22 saves as PA Parenteau, Sergey Kalinin and Taylor Hall all netted for the Devils.

Sven Baertschi's powerplay goal in the third period handed the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Baertschi netted his second of the match with just over three and a half minutes reamining to earn the victory for the Canadian side.