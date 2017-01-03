David Warner lights up the Sydney Cricket Ground with record-breaking hundred

David Warner became the first batsman to score a century in the opening session of a Test match in Australia as the hosts dominated Pakistan in Sydney.

The dynamic left-hander reached his 18th Test ton off just 78 balls in the final over before lunch to help set his side up for an impressive first-day total of 365 for three, with opening partner Matt Renshaw also posting an unbeaten century to finish on 167 not out.

Already 2-0 down in the three-match series, the writing was on the wall for Pakistan when Steven Smith chose to bat as Warner set the tone with a flurry of early boundaries.

The 30-year-old brought his half-century up - which consisted of 10 fours - in only 42 balls as he and Renshaw put on their first century stand together in the 21st over.

Warner had history in his sights, beginning to farm the strike, and had just enough time to reach three figures before lunch with a three down to third man, becoming the first player ever to achieve the feat in the opening session of a Test in Australia.

His fun ended soon after lunch, though, when he edged behind off Wahab Riaz for 113 as Pakistan made their first breakthrough with the score on 151.

Usman Khawaja (13) and Smith (24) fell cheaply to loose shots but Renshaw was a steady presence at the other end and went to his maiden Test century in just his fourth game.

It could not have been in more contrasting style to Warner's as it came off his 201st ball, with only eight fours.

Renshaw went on past Warner's total, though, as he and Peter Handscomb (40no) saw Australia through to the close in a commanding position.