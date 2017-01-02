Johanna Konta makes winning start in Shenzhen

Johanna Konta dropped just two games in her opening match of the new season to progress in the Shenzhen Open in China.

Konta had finished the 2016 campaign inside the world's top 10 and she picked up where she left off with a comfortable 6-2 6-0 first-round victory over Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay in under an hour.

"I'm really happy to have started the year again, and I'm really enjoying my time in Shenzhen," Konta said in quotes published on wtatennis.com.

The Briton is seeded third in China and the only two women ranked ahead of her suffered more difficulties in their respective contests.

Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska dropped a set en route to a 6-2 6-7 (4/7) 7-5 success over wildcard entry Ying-Ying Duan while second-ranked Simona Halep also needed a third set to overcome Jelena Jankovic 6-1 3-6 6-3.

At the Brisbane International, Garbine Muguruza defeated home hope Sam Stosur in a mammoth contest that lasted just shy of three hours.

Muguruza won 7-5 6-7 (2/7) 7-5 and made it through to the second round where world number one Angelique Kerber and Dominika Cibulkova will enter the competition.

Svetlana Kuznetsova also progressed, courtesy of a 6-2 6-4 win over Louisa Chirico, as did Roberta Vinci, who was a 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (7/5) winner over Kateryna Bondarenko, and Elina Svitolina, who beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3 6-3.