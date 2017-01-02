Johanna Konta looks sharp in winning 2017 opener at Shenzhen Open

Johanna Konta got her 2017 campaign off to a bright and confident start as she breezed into the second round of the Shenzhen Open.

The British number one, seeded third here, looked sharp as she beat Cagla Buyukakcay 6-2 6-0.

Konta broke Buyukakcay on her opening serve and then again on her third to go 4-1 up.

Although the Turk broke back to make it 4-2, Konta immediately returned the favour for a 5-2 lead, and she was never troubled again.

Konta looked in ruthless mood throughout the second set, and Buyukakcay finished the match having saved only two of the eight break points against her.

Konta will now face American Vania King in the second round.